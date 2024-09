Dermatologic

Anaptysbio BTLA agonist reduces atopic dermatitis inflammation

Atopic dermatitis is a systemic inflammatory disorder where both innate immune cells such as dendritic cells (DCs) and adaptive immune cells, such as B and T cells, contribute to cutaneous inflammation. B and T lymphocyte attenuator (BTLA), highly expressed in mature DCs, is crucial to modulate the activity of all immune cells and acts as a co-inhibitory checkpoint receptor.