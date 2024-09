Cancer

New PI3Kα inhibitors disclosed in Inventisbio patent

Scientists at Inventisbio Co. Ltd. and Inventisbio LLC have divulged phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) (E545K mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum and congenital lipomatous overgrowth, vascular malformations, epidermal naevi and skeletal abnormalities (CLOVES syndrome).