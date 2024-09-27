BioWorld - Friday, September 27, 2024
US Congress avoids government shutdown, extends voucher program

Sep. 26, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Both chambers of the U.S. Congress put aside their election year politicking Sept. 25 long enough to pass a continuing resolution that will keep the government running at its current funding level through Dec. 20.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA Legislation