BioWorld - Saturday, September 28, 2024
Home
Phase III successes: Izokibep, Yorvipath and multiple cardio trials
Biopharma clinical updates August 2024
Phase III successes: Izokibep, Yorvipath and multiple cardio trials
Sep. 27, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
In August 2024,
BioWorld
tracked 92 clinical trial updates, a decrease from the 121 reported in July. The month included nine successful phase III trials, three with mixed outcomes and three failures.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Clinical