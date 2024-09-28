BioWorld - Saturday, September 28, 2024
Biopharma clinical updates August 2024

Phase III successes: Izokibep, Yorvipath and multiple cardio trials

Sep. 27, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
In August 2024, BioWorld tracked 92 clinical trial updates, a decrease from the 121 reported in July. The month included nine successful phase III trials, three with mixed outcomes and three failures.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Clinical