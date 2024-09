Regeneron sends up a flare in COPD with Dupixent FDA nod

The U.S. FDA’s approval of yet another indication for Dupixent (dupilumab), partnered between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA, could mean another $6.4 billion-plus in sales by the end of the decade. Regulators cleared the drug as an add-on maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with an eosinophilic phenotype who are prone to flare-ups. Dupixent, the first-ever biologic for COPD, entered the market in March 2017.