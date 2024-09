Biomea’s diabetes studies back in business as FDA lifts hold

The U.S. FDA has lifted the full clinical hold it imposed in June on Biomea Fusion Inc.’ s phase I/II studies of BMF-219 in types 1 and 2 diabetes. A safety review of the phase IIb expansion study was encouraging and none of the elevated lab values confirmed serious liver injury or impairment, said Biomea’s CEO, Thomas Butler.