Neurology/psychiatric

In Alzheimer’s, risk gene combination affects females more

The E4 variant of the APO gene, the R47H variant of the TREM2 gene, and female sex are three of the strongest risk factors for the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). By combining all three of them in a mouse model of tauopathy, researchers at Weill Cornell Medical School have identified microglial inflammation and senescence as processes that occurred more strongly in female mice as tauopathy developed.