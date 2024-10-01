BioWorld - Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Tohoku University patents new 3CLpro inhibitors

Oct. 1, 2024
Tohoku University has disclosed 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections and inflammatory disorders.
