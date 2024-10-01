BioWorld - Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Bash Biotech synthesizes new compounds for lung cancer

Oct. 1, 2024
No Comments
Bash Biotech Inc. has divulged compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of lung cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents