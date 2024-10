Musculoskeletal

Petragen discovers new ENPP1 inhibitors

Petragen Inc. has described ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase family member 1 (ENPP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, gingivitis, musculoskeletal and connective disorders, hematological diseases, bone, cardiovascular, immunological and neurological disorders, among others.