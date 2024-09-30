BioWorld - Monday, September 30, 2024
Asabys’ €180M fund to support Europe’s life sciences ecosystem

Sep. 30, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Spanish VC firm Asabys Partners has closed its second fund at €180 million (US$201.3 million), to be invested in seed to series B rounds in 12 to 15 biotech, med-tech and digital health companies.
