BioWorld - Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

140,000 cells and 50M synapses make 1 adult fly brain

Oct. 2, 2024
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
A collaboration led by the Flywire Consortium and comprising hundreds of scientists has completed a whole map of the adult fruit fly brain after several decades of collaborative work. By using electron microscopy and three-dimensional reconstruction supported by AI tools, the researchers have revealed the neural wiring of the Drosophila melanogaster brain, a connectome of 140,000 neurons with 50 million synaptic connections. In the future, researchers could possibly use this map as an artificial in silico model to study the brain as a simulator through its connections, though a lot of work remains to be done for this.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Neurology/psychiatric Ocular