BioWorld - Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Dermatologic

FABP5 inhibitor ART-26.12 exhibits activity in psoriasis models

Oct. 2, 2024
No Comments
Artelo Biosciences Inc. has presented data on its fatty acid-binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor ART-26.12 from testing of its efficacy in preclinical models of psoriasis.
BioWorld Science Conferences Dermatologic Inflammatory