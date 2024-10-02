BioWorld - Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Vesper Bio patents new sortilin antagonists

Oct. 2, 2024
Vesper Bio ApS has disclosed sortilin (NT3; Gp95) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration, cancer, pain, diabetes, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, hearing loss and cardiovascular disorders, among others.
