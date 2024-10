Akeso scores two new China approvals

Akeso Pharmaceuticals Inc. scored two approvals from China’s National Medical Products Administration on Sept. 30 before the long Labor Day holiday – one for its PCSK9 inhibitor, ebronucimab, and the second to expand use of PD-1/CTLA4 bispecific antibody cadonilimab in unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, marking the second indication for cadonilimab in China.