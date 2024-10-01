BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Alphamab and JMT-Bio ink $439M antibody-drug conjugate China deal
Alphamab and JMT-Bio ink $439M antibody-drug conjugate China deal
Oct. 1, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is out-licensing its anti-HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, JSKN-003, to JMT-Bio Technology Co. for China rights in a deal worth up to ¥3.08 billion (US$439 million) plus sales royalties.
