Apimeds prices $11.5M IPO for bee venom-based therapy
Oct. 1, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc., a subsidiary of Seoul, South Korea-based Inscobee Inc., is “counting down” to an official IPO on the New York Stock Exchange with its S-1 filing showing a targeted offering of $11.5 million.
