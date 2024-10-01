BioWorld - Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Apimeds prices $11.5M IPO for bee venom-based therapy

Oct. 1, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc., a subsidiary of Seoul, South Korea-based Inscobee Inc., is “counting down” to an official IPO on the New York Stock Exchange with its S-1 filing showing a targeted offering of $11.5 million.
