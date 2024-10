China approves Sino Biopharm’s patch for Alzheimer’s disease

China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.’s rivastigmine transdermal patch to treat mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Developed by Sino Biopharm, the patch is the first domestically produced rivastigmine transdermal patch approved for marketing. Rivastigmine is a cholinesterase inhibitor used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.