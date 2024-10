Aussie VC to triple biotech investments in undervalued market

One of Australia’s newest biotech investment funds is set to triple investments on the back of its success and strong investor demand. The three-year old Merchant Biotech Fund (MBF) invested in several high growth ASX-listed and private life sciences companies and finished the past financial year up more than 70%. It is up 10% for the current financial year, Portfolio Manager Reece O'Connell told BioWorld.