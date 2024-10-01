Phylogeographics, phage typing combo fights antibiotic resistance

The spread of drug-resistant bacteria is a global health concern and could once again become a leading cause of mortality. The World Health Organization has flagged carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii as a top priority pathogen requiring innovative therapies for its management, which has a mortality rate of 25%-60% and caused more than 100,000 deaths worldwide in 2019. Therapy based on the use of bacteriophages (phages) to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria is one such innovative strategy.