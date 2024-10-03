BioWorld - Thursday, October 3, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Alentis Therapeutics’ anti-CLDN1 ADC gains IND clearance

Oct. 3, 2024
No Comments
Alentis Therapeutics AG has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for ALE.P02, an anti-Claudin-1 (CLDN1) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a tubulin inhibitor payload.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology FDA IND