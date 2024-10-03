BioWorld - Thursday, October 3, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

IMG-004 demonstrates potent BTK inhibition and protective efficacy in cGVHD mouse model

Oct. 3, 2024
No Comments
Inmagene LLC presented preclinical data for the novel noncovalent reversible Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor IMG-004, which is in phase I development for autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Conferences Immune