Neurobo stock falls on phase I obesity data for DA-1726

Oct. 2, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported top-line phase Ia study results of its obesity drug candidate, DA-1726, Sept. 30, causing the company’s shares to lose 11.7% of their value over two days.
BioWorld Clinical Cardiovascular Diabetes Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Peptide Asia-Pacific U.S.