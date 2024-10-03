BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Neurobo stock falls on phase I obesity data for DA-1726
Oct. 2, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported top-line phase Ia study results of its obesity drug candidate, DA-1726, Sept. 30, causing the company’s shares to lose 11.7% of their value over two days.
BioWorld
Clinical
Cardiovascular
Diabetes
Endocrine/metabolic
Obesity
Peptide
Asia-Pacific
U.S.