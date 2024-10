Respiratory

Splisense’s SPL5AC restores mucus viscoelasticity and lung clearance in cystic fibrosis

As in other muco-obstructive diseases, the airways in cystic fibrosis (CF) are characterized by goblet cell and glandular hyperplasia, with overproduction of mucins MUC5 and MUC5AC, resulting in viscous mucus, respiratory blockade and recurrent infections and inflammation.