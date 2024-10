Cancer

Austrian and German scientists divulge new CDK9 degradation inducers

Scientists at CeMM-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Medizin GmbH and Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science EV have synthesized proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a DDB1- and CUL4-associated factor 11 (DCAF11) binding moiety covalently linked to a different protein targeting moiety through a linker.