BioWorld - Friday, October 4, 2024
Infection

New vancomycin derivatives with siderophore modification disclosed in RTI International patent

Oct. 4, 2024
RTI International has divulged vancomycin derivatives with siderophore modification reported to be useful for the treatment of gram-negative and gram-positive bacterial infections.
