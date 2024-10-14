BioWorld - Monday, October 14, 2024
Mindpeak raises $15.3M for AI-based pathology solutions

Oct. 14, 2024
By Shani Alexander
The $15.3 million Mindpeak GmbH recently raised in its series A funding round will allow the company to be able to accelerate the development and deployment of its AI-based solutions, Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak, told BioWorld.
