Monday, October 14, 2024
Hologic to acquire Gynesonics for $350M

Oct. 14, 2024
By Annette Boyle
Hologic Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Gynesonics Inc. for $350 million. The acquisition will significantly boost Hologic’s revenues from surgical gynecology and provide an option not met by the company’s current portfolio of products.
