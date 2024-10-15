BioWorld - Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Qnovia launches Respirx inhaler trial

Oct. 15, 2024
By Annette Boyle
Qnovia Inc. received U.S. FDA clearance to start its clinical trial for Respirx, a nicotine inhaler designed as a replacement therapy for smoking.
