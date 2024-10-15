BioWorld - Tuesday, October 15, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
2024 Med Tech Conference

US Judicial Conference eyes third-party litigation funding

Oct. 15, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Third-party litigation funding has been a source of controversy in the U.S. over the past decade, but the practice drew little national scrutiny up to now.
BioWorld MedTech The MedTech Meeting U.S.