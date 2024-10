FDA clears Momentis, CMR robotic systems

The U.S. FDA granted Momentis Surgical Ltd. 510(k) clearance for its Anovo robotic surgical platform for use in single site, abdominal access ventral hernia repairs. The U.S. regulatory agency also gave the greenlight to CMR Surgical Ltd.’s Versius system for use in cholecystectomy, in a sign of the growing market for smaller, more portable robotic devices to assist in minimally invasive procedures.