BioWorld - Thursday, October 17, 2024
Sunbird nabs $14M to progress blood test for Alzheimer’s​

Oct. 17, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Sunbird Bio Inc. closed an additional financing round of $14 million Oct. 16, reeling in new funding from Eli Lilly & Co. and the Singapore Economic Development Board’s investment arm, EDBI Pte Ltd.
