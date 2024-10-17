BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Nyxoah raises $27M for US commercialization of sleep apnea technology
Nyxoah raises $27M for US commercialization of sleep apnea technology
Oct. 17, 2024
By
Shani Alexander
Nyxoah SA recently raised $27 million after selling three million shares in a bid to shore up its capital base as it prepares to commercialize Genio — its obstructive sleep apnea technology — in the U.S.
