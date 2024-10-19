BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tencent invests $30M in Insighta to progress cancer diagnostics platform
Oct. 18, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
China’s Tencent Technology Co. Ltd. has invested S30 million in Insighta Ltd., an early cancer detection company that was set up as a $200 million joint venture by Prenetics Global Ltd. and inventor Dennis Lo to revolutionize multi-cancer detection.
China