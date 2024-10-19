BioWorld - Saturday, October 19, 2024
Tencent invests $30M in Insighta to progress cancer diagnostics platform

Oct. 18, 2024
By Tamra Sami
China’s Tencent Technology Co. Ltd. has invested S30 million in Insighta Ltd., an early cancer detection company that was set up as a $200 million joint venture by Prenetics Global Ltd. and inventor Dennis Lo to revolutionize multi-cancer detection.
