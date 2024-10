Nowdiagnostics partners with Labcorp to distribute at-home syphilis test

Nowdiagnostics Inc. established an exclusive agreement with Laboratory Holdings Inc. for distribution of its First To Know syphilis test in the U.S. The test provides results in 15 minutes with as little as a single drop of blood. The test will be available to hospitals and clinicians by the end of 2024 and offered to patients directly through Labcorp Ondemand in 2025.