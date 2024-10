Med Tech Conference 2024

Shuren confirms Tarver in as FDA’s device center director

The speculation as to the status of Michelle Tarver, the acting director of the U.S. FDA’s device center, is officially over despite disclaimers at. The outgoing director, Jeff Shuren, said Tarver “will make a great center director” in remarks during an Oct. 17 public appearance, thus cementing Tarver’s role at FDA.