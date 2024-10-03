BioWorld - Thursday, October 3, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

140,000 cells and 50M synapses make 1 adult fly brain

Oct. 3, 2024
By Mar de Miguel
A collaboration led by the Flywire Consortium and comprising hundreds of scientists has completed a whole map of the adult fruit fly brain after several decades of collaborative work.
