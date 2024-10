US CMS sets playing field for next round of Rx price negotiations

Round 2 of the U.S. Medicare price negotiations officially began late Oct. 2 with CMS’ release of its final playbook and timeline, which build on lessons learned from the first round and comments on a draft negotiations guidance that was published in May. In response to the feedback CMS received, the second round will allow for more patient-focused sessions and offer increased engagement with the makers of the drugs selected for negotiations.