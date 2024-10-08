BioWorld - Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

FFA1 receptor agonists disclosed in Cascade Pharmaceuticals patent

Oct. 7, 2024
No Comments
Cascade Pharmaceuticals Inc. has synthesized benzoheterocyclic compounds acting as free fatty acid FFA1 receptor (GPR40) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetes.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents