Neurology/psychiatric

Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals discovers TDP-43 and tau aggregation inhibitors

Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals Inc. has identified new TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TARDBP; TDP-43) aggregation and microtubule-associated protein tau (PHF-tau; MAPT) aggregation inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer’s disease.