Biopharma financings September 2024

Biopharma financings surge to $86.2B in 2024, with $8.7B in September

Biopharma financings continued to outperform over the first nine months of 2024, hitting $86.2 billion, a 75% increase from the $49.35 billion raised during the same period in 2023. September alone saw a significant boost from the prior month, with financings more than doubling to $8.7 billion from $3.5 billion in August.