Recordati buys rare disease drug Enjaymo in $825M Sanofi deal

Recordati SpA is shelling out $825 million up front for global rights to Enjaymo (sutimlimab), the only therapy approved for treating the rare disease cold agglutinin disease. In the deal with Sanofi SA, which won U.S. FDA approval of the antibody drug in 2022, the Italian pharma agreed to pay up to $250 million more should net sales reach certain thresholds.