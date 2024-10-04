BioWorld - Friday, October 4, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

BioWorld and Nasdaq stock indices

Oct. 4, 2024
No Comments
These graphs compare the performance of the biotech stocks for all of 2024 using the BioWorld Stock Indicator and the Nasdaq Biotech Index.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Briefs