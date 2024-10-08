Astrazeneca picks up early stage Lp(a) disruptor in $2B CSPC deal

Astrazeneca plc is adding a preclinical-stage candidate to its cardiovascular pipeline via a potentially $2 billion licensing agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., which includes a $100 million up-front payment for rights to YS-2302018, an oral Lp(a) disruptor. It’s an impressive figure for such an early program, but the Cambridge, U.K.-based pharma hailed the small molecule’s potential against a range of indications, both alone and in combination regimens that could include PCSK9 inhibitor AZD-0780.