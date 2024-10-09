BioWorld - Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Atai Therapeutics reports 5-HT2A receptor agonists

Oct. 9, 2024
Atai Therapeutics Inc. has identified 3-alkylamine indole compounds acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists and reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of anxiety, eating and neurological disorders.
