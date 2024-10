Wuhan YZY, CTTQ ink $143M China bispecific antibody deal

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co. Ltd. is out-licensing lead candidate M-701, a CD3/EpCAM bispecific antibody, to Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (CTTQ) for China rights in a deal worth up to $143 million. Under the deal, Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. subsidiary CTTQ is granted an exclusive license to develop, register, manufacture and commercialize M-701 within mainland China.