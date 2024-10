Mestag’s activated fibroblast approach draws Merck in $1.9B deal

Mestag Therapeutics Ltd. has sealed a potential $1.9 billion agreement with Merck & Co. Inc., in which it will apply its expertise in activated fibroblasts to identify novel targets for inflammatory diseases. The pharma company has the option to license one or more targets, up to a prespecified number, and will take on all subsequent discovery, development and commercialization work.