Aviadobio, Astellas ink $2B+ frontotemporal dementia gene therapy deal

Aviadobio Ltd. has entered a potential $2.18 billion license and commercialization agreement for its frontotemporal dementia gene therapy, AVB-101, with Astellas Pharma Inc. Astellas is making a $20 million equity investment in London-based Aviadobio and will pay up to $30 million up front in advance of deciding whether or not to exercise the exclusive option to worldwide rights.