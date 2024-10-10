BioWorld - Thursday, October 10, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Ono and Ligachem sign licensing agreement for ADC LCB-97 for solid tumors

Oct. 10, 2024
No Comments
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has entered into a license agreement with Ligachem Biosciences Inc. for LCB-97, a preclinical stage antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for solid tumors.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A Collaboration License Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology