Thursday, October 10, 2024
Immuno-oncology
Ono and Ligachem sign licensing agreement for ADC LCB-97 for solid tumors
Oct. 10, 2024
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has entered into a license agreement with Ligachem Biosciences Inc. for LCB-97, a preclinical stage antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for solid tumors.
