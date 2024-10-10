BioWorld - Thursday, October 10, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

SYT4 expression is needed for axonal regeneration after spinal cord injury

Oct. 10, 2024
No Comments
Axonal regrowth is a crucial process for forming a compensatory neuronal network after spinal cord injury (SCI), but this is very limited in the adult mammalian central nervous system.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric